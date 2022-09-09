Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.10

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $22.65. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 82,782 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMBBY. UBS Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

About Imperial Brands

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.