Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.10

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $22.65. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 82,782 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMBBY. UBS Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
