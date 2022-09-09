ING Group Initiates Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPG. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance
IPG stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.
