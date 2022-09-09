Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.47

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.47 and traded as high as C$19.79. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.74, with a volume of 251,009 shares.

INE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.79.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

