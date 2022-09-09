Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $8.95. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 98,186 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $154.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.