Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

