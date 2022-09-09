Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $315.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

