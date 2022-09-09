Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $170.92 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

