Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,826,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $72.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45.

