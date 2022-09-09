Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $212,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 219,503 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Chewy Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 72,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,981,530.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy



Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

