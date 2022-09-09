Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $17.08 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.