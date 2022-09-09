Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $240,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $57.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.