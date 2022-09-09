Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $347,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.