Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $227,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

