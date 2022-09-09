Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $231,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,110 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.41 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

