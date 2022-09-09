Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $310,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $21.87 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

