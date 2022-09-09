Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $352,000 in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXE opened at $30.05 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

