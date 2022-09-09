Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $66.72 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.