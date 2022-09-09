Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New $244,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $199.79 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.47.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

