Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,705 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.0 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.