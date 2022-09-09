Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases Shares of 997 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.41 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

