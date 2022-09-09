Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,913,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $72.79 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

