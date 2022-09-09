Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.