Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 16,150 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,341,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,318.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,318.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,703,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,240.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,562 shares of company stock worth $1,341,053. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INDI stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

