Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 192 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of COIN opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

