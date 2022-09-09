Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 26,500 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $327.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

