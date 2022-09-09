Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,146 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $56.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

