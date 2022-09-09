Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

