Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

