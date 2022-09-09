Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Intapp Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $992.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

