Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 586,731 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 16,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $5,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

