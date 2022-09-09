Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a negative rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. Intel has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

