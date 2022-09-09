Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.03

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.03 and traded as high as C$31.18. Interfor shares last traded at C$30.60, with a volume of 323,673 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 4.9799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,628,188.26. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,750. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,628,188.26.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.