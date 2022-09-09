International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.69

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.69 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 100.76 ($1.22). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.18), with a volume of 138,376 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.28 million and a PE ratio of 466.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.52%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($28,637.02).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

