Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Receives Neutral Rating from Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,012 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.