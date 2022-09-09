Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 8,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 21,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.
