Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.53. 4,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.