Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 4,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.