Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco by 119.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Invesco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.