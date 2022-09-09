Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TAN opened at $87.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

