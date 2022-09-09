Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $163.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

