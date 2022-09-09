Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Iron Spark I Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iron Spark I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 430,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,517 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

