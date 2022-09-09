IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 60,854 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $283.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

