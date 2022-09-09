IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 60,854 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $283.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
