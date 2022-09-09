iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.14 and last traded at $82.15. 4,979,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,918,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05.

