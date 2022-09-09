iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.05 and last traded at $108.07. Approximately 14,621,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,277,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26.

