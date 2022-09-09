iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.