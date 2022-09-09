iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,657 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,750,000 after acquiring an additional 241,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after acquiring an additional 310,351 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,531,000 after acquiring an additional 489,031 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.