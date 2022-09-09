iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Shares Down 0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.98. 265,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 260,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

