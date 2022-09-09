iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.23 and last traded at $69.20. Approximately 46,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 128,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

