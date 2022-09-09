iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.53. 1,342,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,928,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

