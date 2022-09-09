iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.67

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.67 and traded as low as $26.81. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 62,468 shares.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FM. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

